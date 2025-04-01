RBI's 90-Year Journey: Strengthening India's Financial Stability
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the rising risks of financial fraud due to technological advances, urging a partnership between the central bank and government. As the Reserve Bank of India commemorates its 90th anniversary, Murmu praised its critical role in maintaining economic stability and adapting to India's evolving needs.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the increased risk of financial fraud prompted by technological advancements, advocating for a resilient partnership between the central bank and government to ensure macroeconomic stability.
In her speech closing the Reserve Bank of India's 90-year commemoration, Murmu acknowledged the RBI's proactive efforts in safeguarding a secure banking environment amid rapid technological changes. She noted its alignment with government policies over the decades.
The event featured a teaser of a web series showcasing India's gold reserves and was attended by key finance and banking leaders, underscoring RBI's pivotal role in shaping the nation's economic future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu Urges Naval Officers to Embrace Technological Advancements
President Murmu Urges Naval Officer Trainees to Enhance Technological Expertise and Service Efficiency
President Murmu Welcomes Students from Ladakh and J&K at Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Murmu's Concern for Vice President Dhankhar
President Murmu Addresses 49th Convocation of AIIMS New Delhi: Celebrates Achievements, Calls for Innovation and Inclusive Healthcare