RBI's 90-Year Journey: Strengthening India's Financial Stability

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the rising risks of financial fraud due to technological advances, urging a partnership between the central bank and government. As the Reserve Bank of India commemorates its 90th anniversary, Murmu praised its critical role in maintaining economic stability and adapting to India's evolving needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:28 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the increased risk of financial fraud prompted by technological advancements, advocating for a resilient partnership between the central bank and government to ensure macroeconomic stability.

In her speech closing the Reserve Bank of India's 90-year commemoration, Murmu acknowledged the RBI's proactive efforts in safeguarding a secure banking environment amid rapid technological changes. She noted its alignment with government policies over the decades.

The event featured a teaser of a web series showcasing India's gold reserves and was attended by key finance and banking leaders, underscoring RBI's pivotal role in shaping the nation's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

