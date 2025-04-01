RBI's 90-Year Journey: Strengthening India's Financial Stability

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the increased risk of financial fraud prompted by technological advancements, advocating for a resilient partnership between the central bank and government to ensure macroeconomic stability.

In her speech closing the Reserve Bank of India's 90-year commemoration, Murmu acknowledged the RBI's proactive efforts in safeguarding a secure banking environment amid rapid technological changes. She noted its alignment with government policies over the decades.

The event featured a teaser of a web series showcasing India's gold reserves and was attended by key finance and banking leaders, underscoring RBI's pivotal role in shaping the nation's economic future.

