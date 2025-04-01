In the heart of Senegal, an ambitious project envisioned to transform arid land into a thriving agricultural hub has crumbled, leaving rusting pipes and disillusioned workers in its wake. The initiative was introduced by a US company with promises of generating thousands of jobs and revitalizing the local economy.

Initially endorsed by the Senegalese government, the project aimed to export animal feed to affluent Gulf nations. However, it faltered due to financial mismanagement and unfulfilled commitments. Local farmers and herders, initially divided in their support, now face restricted access to land and unkept wage promises.

As the project's ambitious goals go unmet, affected communities urge government intervention to reclaim the land. The collapse highlights broader issues in foreign investments in Africa's agriculture sector, where 23% of similar deals have failed.

