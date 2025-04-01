India's Rice Export Surges to Record High

India has recorded an unprecedented surge in rice exports, reaching 198.65 lakh tonnes by March 25, 2025. This marks a significant increase from the previous fiscal year's total of 163.58 lakh tonnes, according to data revealed by Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the minister underscored the government's close monitoring of agricultural commodity production, availability, and import/export activities. She highlighted the administration's efforts to balance domestic food security with export potential, ensuring benefits for consumers, farmers, and industries alike.

Basmati rice dominated shipments at 59.44 lakh tonnes, followed by parboiled and non-basmati white rice varieties. Broken rice, integral to ethanol production and animal feed, contributes positively to various industries, reinforcing the economic implications of rising exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)