Left Menu

India's Rice Export Surges to Record High

India's rice exports reached 198.65 lakh tonnes by March 25, 2025, surpassing the previous fiscal's 163.58 lakh tonnes. Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya revealed these figures to Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the government's aim to balance domestic needs with export opportunities. Basmati rice led in shipments, followed by parboiled and non-basmati varieties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:40 IST
India's Rice Export Surges to Record High
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India has recorded an unprecedented surge in rice exports, reaching 198.65 lakh tonnes by March 25, 2025. This marks a significant increase from the previous fiscal year's total of 163.58 lakh tonnes, according to data revealed by Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the minister underscored the government's close monitoring of agricultural commodity production, availability, and import/export activities. She highlighted the administration's efforts to balance domestic food security with export potential, ensuring benefits for consumers, farmers, and industries alike.

Basmati rice dominated shipments at 59.44 lakh tonnes, followed by parboiled and non-basmati white rice varieties. Broken rice, integral to ethanol production and animal feed, contributes positively to various industries, reinforcing the economic implications of rising exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025