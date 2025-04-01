Left Menu

Uttarakhand Villages Celebrate Renaming to Honor Culture

Citizens in Haridwar celebrated as their village, Gajiwali, was renamed Arya Nagar, honoring cultural sentiments. The initiative, led by CM Dhami, aims to reflect Indian heritage, affecting 11 locations across the state. Residents expressed jubilation with festivities, recognizing the change as a step toward cultural recognition.

Locals of Arya Nagar (formely Gajiwali) celebrate the change of village's name (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to honor cultural heritage and public sentiment, villagers in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand celebrated the governmental decision to rename Gajiwali village to Arya Nagar. The decision is part of a broader initiative announced by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to rename villages across the state in alignment with cultural values.

The announcement brought festive celebrations akin to Diwali and Holi among the locals, who have long sought the change. Villagers expressed gratitude towards former minister Yatishwaranand Swami and CM Dhami for facilitating the process. With jubilation, the community marked the occasion with music, sweets, and a day of rest.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami emphasized that renaming is a tribute to the cultural and sentimental values of the area's residents and aims to honor those who have contributed to India's cultural preservation. Changes include Aurangzebpur to Shivaji Nagar and Chandpur to Jyotiba Phule Nagar, among others, signifying a substantial shift towards local cultural acknowledgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

