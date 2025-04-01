GST Collection Surges With Year-End Push

In March, India's gross GST collection surged by 9.9% to Rs 1.96 lakh crore, marking the second-highest monthly collection on record. This growth was fueled by an 8.8% increase in revenue from domestic transactions and a 13.56% rise from imported goods, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Deloitte India Partner MS Mani attributed the 9.9% increase to the year-end sales push by businesses. He noted that GST collections have consistently grown, with annual gross GST collections rising by 9.4% over the previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, disparities in state-wise growth rates have attracted attention. For instance, Maharashtra, Haryana, and UP have seen over 10% growth, while states like Gujarat and Karnataka experienced slower rates. Experts like KPMG's Abhishek Jain highlight solid economic conditions and strong tax compliance as key factors in the overall growth.

