NHPC to Charge Forward with Kuppa Pumped Storage Project Investment

State-owned NHPC announced plans to initiate investment in its Kuppa Pumped Storage Project, a 750-MW venture in Gujarat, in the upcoming fiscal year.

The project survey and investigations previously paused by factors outside NHPC's control, will likely resume shortly, aiming for a fiscal year 2026 investment kickoff, as per the company's exchange filing.

The project involves an estimated Rs 4,000-crore investment, following a March 2024 agreement with Gujarat Power Corporation Limited, highlighting NHPC's commitment to renewable energy development.

(With inputs from agencies.)