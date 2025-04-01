NHPC to Charge Forward with Kuppa Pumped Storage Project Investment
NHPC plans to invest Rs 4,000 crore in the 750-MW Kuppa Pumped Storage Project in Chhota Udaipur, Gujarat. The investment commencement is delayed to FY26 due to uncontrollable circumstances. An agreement with Gujarat Power Corporation Limited was signed in March 2024 to facilitate this venture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
State-owned NHPC announced plans to initiate investment in its Kuppa Pumped Storage Project, a 750-MW venture in Gujarat, in the upcoming fiscal year.
The project survey and investigations previously paused by factors outside NHPC's control, will likely resume shortly, aiming for a fiscal year 2026 investment kickoff, as per the company's exchange filing.
The project involves an estimated Rs 4,000-crore investment, following a March 2024 agreement with Gujarat Power Corporation Limited, highlighting NHPC's commitment to renewable energy development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belize Advances Renewable Energy Future with Utility-Scale Solar Project Backed by IFC and Global Partners
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Expands into Renewable Energy
Odisha's Solar Surge: Government Unveils Ambitious Renewable Energy Plan
India's Renewable Energy Sector: Navigating Global Regulatory Challenges
Colombia's Bold Move Toward Renewable Energy