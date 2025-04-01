Controversial 'Empuraan' Triumphs at Box Office Despite Backlash

The Mohanlal-starrer 'Empuraan' has caused quite a stir with its controversial depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots, drawing both backlash and praise. Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala commended the film, directed by Murli Gopi, for its excellence and expressed hope that censorship will not stifle its message.

Chennithala highlighted the importance of film as an art form reflecting society's reality, urging the public to see 'Empuraan' without censor restrictions. He criticized political influences on censorship and emphasized that the movie does not target any individual or community.

In response to the controversy, 'Empuraan's production team announced edits to remove 17 contentious scenes, including riot and violence depictions. Despite the challenges, the movie has set a new benchmark, grossing Rs 80 crore globally during its opening weekend, marking it as a significant milestone in Malayalam cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)