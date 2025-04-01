Left Menu

Controversial 'Empuraan' Triumphs at Box Office Despite Backlash

Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala praised Mohanlal's 'Empuraan' for its artistic portrayal amid criticism for depicting the 2002 Gujarat riots. Despite controversy, the film broke box office records. Director Murli Gopi plans revisions, including removing 17 contentious scenes, to address concerns about the portrayal of violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:20 IST
Controversial 'Empuraan' Triumphs at Box Office Despite Backlash
Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mohanlal-starrer 'Empuraan' has caused quite a stir with its controversial depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots, drawing both backlash and praise. Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala commended the film, directed by Murli Gopi, for its excellence and expressed hope that censorship will not stifle its message.

Chennithala highlighted the importance of film as an art form reflecting society's reality, urging the public to see 'Empuraan' without censor restrictions. He criticized political influences on censorship and emphasized that the movie does not target any individual or community.

In response to the controversy, 'Empuraan's production team announced edits to remove 17 contentious scenes, including riot and violence depictions. Despite the challenges, the movie has set a new benchmark, grossing Rs 80 crore globally during its opening weekend, marking it as a significant milestone in Malayalam cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025