Link Intime India Resolves Regulatory Dispute with SEBI

Link Intime India, now MUFG Intime India, has resolved a regulatory dispute with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), agreeing to pay Rs 14.5 lakh. The move addresses allegations of market norm violations.

The registrar and share transfer agent had submitted a settlement application on December 20, with the order allowing resolution without admission of guilt. SEBI, however, retains the authority to act if misrepresentations are found.

The case closure coincides with SEBI's action against Link Intime India related to its conduct under specific regulatory rules. Approved revisions to the settlement terms paved the way for this resolution.

