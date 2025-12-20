Left Menu

Bishop Cleared in Landmark Trial Amidst Ongoing ACNA Controversies

Bishop Stewart Ruch III was acquitted by a church court of charges related to oversight failures within the Diocese of the Upper Midwest, amidst other high-profile trials facing the Anglican Church in North America. Advocacy groups have criticized the verdict, citing institutional resistance to addressing abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-12-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 02:16 IST
Bishop Stewart Ruch III of the Diocese of the Upper Midwest was acquitted by a church court after being accused of failing to oversee clergy and lay people accused of misconduct. The decision comes amid severe criticisms from advocacy groups citing the church's institutional flaws.

Ruch, who was not accused of sexual misconduct himself, faced formal charges from bishops and laypeople pertaining to ordination vows and habitual neglect. Although the court acknowledged some errors, it concluded they were due to the church's evolving leadership dynamics rather than canonical violations.

Meanwhile, the Anglican Church in North America has been engulfed in controversy, with other church leaders facing trials over serious allegations, further fueling criticisms about the church's commitment to addressing abuse within its ranks.

