Tragic Surge: ICE Detention Deaths Hit Two-Decade High in 2025

Four immigrant detainees from Haiti, Nicaragua, Eritrea, and Bulgaria died last week under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, escalating the death toll for 2025 to a two-decade high, ICE confirmed. While investigations are ongoing, the agency revealed that two deaths were due to medical emergencies and two were believed to be natural causes.

The Trump administration's severe immigration policies, focused on deportations, have led to a record 66,000 detentions by late November. Despite the surge in detention deaths—30 reported so far this year—ICE insists all detainees are kept in safe, secure, and humane environments.

Democrats have condemned the deaths, accusing the Trump administration of neglect. In a bid for accountability, a federal judge ruled that lawmakers must be allowed access to ICE facilities without prior notice. In response, Rep. Dan Goldman visited a New York City holding facility following the court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)