Boeing Seeks Emissions Waiver Amid Demand Surge

Boeing has formally asked the Federal Aviation Administration for a waiver on airplane emissions regulations, which would permit the company to sell an additional 35 777F freighters. The request comes amid strong customer demand, coupled with delays in the certification of Boeing's next-generation aircraft.

The new regulations, which are slated to take effect in 2028, would otherwise compel Boeing to halt sales of the current model. The company asserts that the forthcoming 777-8 Freighter, anticipated to comply with these emissions standards, will not be ready for market until after the deadline.

Boeing argues that the waiver is essential to continue meeting the rising demand for cargo aircraft, bridging the gap until the new 777-8F is available for service.

