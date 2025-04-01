Assam Advances Women's Empowerment with Major Entrepreneurship Scheme

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the state's largest initiative to support women entrepreneurs, the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan', on Tuesday. The scheme offers Rs 10,000 as seed capital to women, aiming to empower and promote self-employment among 30 lakh beneficiaries in Assam.

Sharing the announcement on his 'X' handle, Sarma expressed that the scheme stems from the blessings of Assam's mothers and sisters and is a landmark step in uplifting women through financial independence. Alongside this, Sarma has been spearheading significant development projects in various districts.

During his visit to Biswanath and Sonitpur, Sarma inaugurated an innovative automated vehicle fitness testing station, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, costing Rs 11.50 crore. This facility will inspect 300 vehicles daily, serving the Biswanath, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur districts. Additionally, plans for a ropeway spanning 446 meters and transporting 300 passengers per hour were unveiled to enhance connectivity and tourism. These projects reflect a broader strategy to develop Assam's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)