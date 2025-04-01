Uttarakhand Rebranding: Villages Get New Names in Bold Cultural Move

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has embarked on a mission to rename villages across several districts, including Haridwar and Dehradun, as a part of his administration's focus on cultural pride and strategic development. His initiative is receiving widespread applause, notably from BJP MP Naresh Bansal.

Describing the move as part of a broader effort to reject historical atrocities embedded in names, Bansal commended the chief minister for his determined governance, citing other initiatives like the Uniform Civil Code and anti-cheating laws that have bolstered job creation for youth.

Local communities in Haridwar, energised by the renaming to more culturally resonant names like Arya Nagar, celebrated enthusiastically. With names reflecting honored figures of Indian heritage, the new identity is expected to inspire future generations and foster greater recognition and development.

