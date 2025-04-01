Left Menu

Uttarakhand Rebranding: Villages Get New Names in Bold Cultural Move

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami initiated the renaming of several villages, emphasizing cultural pride and development. The decision, praised by BJP MP Naresh Bansal, reflects broader state initiatives, such as implementing the Uniform Civil Code. Locals celebrated the change as an effort to shed remnants of past insult and embrace future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:52 IST
Uttarakhand Rebranding: Villages Get New Names in Bold Cultural Move
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Naresh Bansal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has embarked on a mission to rename villages across several districts, including Haridwar and Dehradun, as a part of his administration's focus on cultural pride and strategic development. His initiative is receiving widespread applause, notably from BJP MP Naresh Bansal.

Describing the move as part of a broader effort to reject historical atrocities embedded in names, Bansal commended the chief minister for his determined governance, citing other initiatives like the Uniform Civil Code and anti-cheating laws that have bolstered job creation for youth.

Local communities in Haridwar, energised by the renaming to more culturally resonant names like Arya Nagar, celebrated enthusiastically. With names reflecting honored figures of Indian heritage, the new identity is expected to inspire future generations and foster greater recognition and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025