Fireball Chaos: Gas Pipeline Explosion Rocks Kuala Lumpur Suburb

A fireball caused by a burst gas pipeline soared high into the sky, injuring 145 people near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's largest city. The explosion occurred on Monday and burned for several hours before being extinguished by fire crews.

National oil company Petronas admitted the fire originated from one of its gas pipelines. The inferno, which created 20-story flames and a massive crater, wreaked havoc in a nearby residential area.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim assured residents of government support, stating that the government and Petronas will handle the reconstruction efforts which could take months. Meanwhile, investigations continue into the cause of the devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)