Left Menu

Fireball Chaos: Gas Pipeline Explosion Rocks Kuala Lumpur Suburb

A devastating fireball, originating from a burst gas pipeline near Kuala Lumpur, injured 145 people. The blaze, which created 20-story flames, damaged homes and vehicles extensively. Authorities are investigating the cause, while government and Petronas pledge to support affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:59 IST
Fireball Chaos: Gas Pipeline Explosion Rocks Kuala Lumpur Suburb
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fireball caused by a burst gas pipeline soared high into the sky, injuring 145 people near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's largest city. The explosion occurred on Monday and burned for several hours before being extinguished by fire crews.

National oil company Petronas admitted the fire originated from one of its gas pipelines. The inferno, which created 20-story flames and a massive crater, wreaked havoc in a nearby residential area.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim assured residents of government support, stating that the government and Petronas will handle the reconstruction efforts which could take months. Meanwhile, investigations continue into the cause of the devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025