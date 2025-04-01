Left Menu

Moderate Earthquake Shakes Leh, No Immediate Damage Reported

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Leh region in Ladakh. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 km, causing no immediate damage or casualties. Further updates are expected from local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:45 IST
Moderate Earthquake Shakes Leh, No Immediate Damage Reported
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A moderate earthquake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, shook the Leh region in Ladakh on Tuesday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. The seismic event occurred at 5:38 PM IST, with its epicenter located at a latitude of 35.37 N and longitude of 76.93 E, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Residents in various parts of the region felt the tremors, although preliminary reports indicate no significant damage to property and no casualties. Authorities have not yet reported any infrastructural impact, and the situation remains under close monitoring as further details are awaited.

The NCS communicated the earthquake details through a social media post, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance in this seismically active area. Local officials are expected to provide more information as assessments are carried out in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025