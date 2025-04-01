Moderate Earthquake Shakes Leh, No Immediate Damage Reported

A moderate earthquake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, shook the Leh region in Ladakh on Tuesday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed. The seismic event occurred at 5:38 PM IST, with its epicenter located at a latitude of 35.37 N and longitude of 76.93 E, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Residents in various parts of the region felt the tremors, although preliminary reports indicate no significant damage to property and no casualties. Authorities have not yet reported any infrastructural impact, and the situation remains under close monitoring as further details are awaited.

The NCS communicated the earthquake details through a social media post, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance in this seismically active area. Local officials are expected to provide more information as assessments are carried out in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)