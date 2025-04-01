Left Menu

High-Stakes Trial Looms: Federal Death Penalty Sought

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi has instructed federal prosecutors to pursue the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione, who has pleaded not guilty to state charges of murder and weapons offenses, faces separate federal charges where the death penalty is possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:54 IST
U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi has announced that federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, following his alleged involvement in the shooting death of UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson in New York.

Despite New York's lack of a state death penalty, Mangione is now facing dual proceedings: a state lawsuit with potential for a life sentence without parole, and a federal case where the death penalty looms.

Currently accused but maintaining his innocence on state charges, Mangione awaits further developments regarding the federal indictment, where he has yet to enter a plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

