Former Leaders Urge Europe to Lead in Green Transition

Former world leaders urge Europe to maintain its green agenda amidst global trade and defense distractions. Mary Robinson emphasizes the EU's potential leadership in the green market, citing a growth forecast from $700 billion to over $2 trillion by 2035 in clean technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:53 IST
A coalition of former world leaders, known as The Elders, is calling on Europe to remain steadfast in its commitment to green policies despite the distractions of trade conflicts and increased defense spending. The group's focus on climate issues was highlighted by former Irish President Mary Robinson.

This coalition, founded by Nelson Mandela, plans to address the EU and NATO with concerns over potential dilutions in corporate climate disclosure rules. Robinson stressed the importance of the European Union seizing the current opportunity to lead in clean technology and climate policy, especially as the United States faces internal challenges.

According to the International Energy Agency, the clean technology market, encompassing innovations like solar and wind, is poised to grow substantially. Robinson cautions against letting geopolitical tensions, particularly Russia's actions and American anti-climate rhetoric, derail long-term environmental strategies. Additionally, The Elders advocate for the EU's leadership in global threats, urging for a robust climate action plan.

