Syria Plunged into Darkness: Nation Faces Power Outage

Syria encountered a widespread power outage on Tuesday night, plunging the nation into darkness. The root cause appears to be malfunctions at several key points within the national grid.

A spokesperson from the energy ministry confirmed the outage, stating that technical teams were deployed promptly to address and rectify the issues.

This incident highlights the persistent infrastructure challenges faced by Syria, as efforts to stabilize the electricity supply continue amidst ongoing technical difficulties.

