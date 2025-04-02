Syria's Power Struggle: Grid Failures and Energy Solutions
Syria experienced a countrywide blackout due to grid malfunctions. With ongoing electricity shortages, the state struggles to provide adequate power. Cut-off from Iranian oil imports, Syria plans to import electricity from Jordan and utilize power-generating ships from Turkey and Qatar to enhance its energy supply.
Syria was plunged into darkness Tuesday night following malfunctions across its national grid, a direct consequence of severe energy infrastructure challenges. A spokesperson from the energy ministry confirmed that teams are tackling these issues as the nation routinely endures profound power shortages.
The frequent outages have rendered state-supplied electricity a scarce commodity, available for only a scant few hours per day. Compounding these difficulties, Syria can no longer rely on Iranian oil, a critical resource that was cut off after political upheaval led by Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham ousted Tehran-allied former President Bashar al-Assad.
In response, Damascus has announced plans to import electricity from Jordan and harness additional energy through two electricity-generating ships from Turkey and Qatar. These measures are part of an effort to ameliorate the dire energy situation under the interim government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
