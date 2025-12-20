Call for a National Widows' Rights Commission Gains Momentum
A Maharashtra NGO has urged the Indian government to create a National Widows' Rights Commission to combat societal and legal injustices against widowed women. The proposal highlights the unique vulnerabilities faced by widows and calls for focused institutional support, aligning with constitutional guarantees for equality and dignity.
A Maharashtra-based voluntary organisation has submitted an appeal to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, urging the establishment of a National Widows' Rights Commission. The Mahatma Phule Samaj Seva Mandal (MPSSM) argues that widowed women in India are subjected to systemic and lifelong injustices that need urgent redressal.
Widows in India often face social ostracisation, denial of property and inheritance rights, and economic and psychological challenges. Despite constitutional guarantees under Articles 14, 15, and 21, there is no exclusive statutory body to address these issues, MPSSM highlighted.
MPSSM President Pramod Zinjade emphasized that creating a dedicated Widows' Rights Commission is a constitutional necessity. He also launched a campaign in rural Maharashtra to ban regressive customs, gaining support from several villages. Additionally, Zinjade has reached out to the United Nations for an International Widows' Rights Commission.
