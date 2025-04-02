U.S. Approves $64 Million Rifle Sale to Ecuador

The United States has approved a substantial arms sale to Ecuador, amounting to $64 million. According to a Pentagon announcement, the deal involves the provision of M4A1 rifles and associated elements.

This transaction is a reflection of the ongoing defense partnerships the U.S. maintains with its allies. By enabling the sale of these rifles, the U.S. aims to fortify Ecuador's national security infrastructure.

The State Department's determination to proceed with this sale underscores a commitment to bolstering defense ties with Ecuador, reinforcing the strategic alliance between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)