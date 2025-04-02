Sudan on brink of famine as fighting ravages Darfur, UN warns

Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric warned that “the humanitarian and security situation in Sudan remains dire and is worsening.”

He highlighted intense fighting around El Fasher, noting, “we are gravely alarmed by reports of intensified hostilities... including attacks in the past two days that resulted in civilian casualties.”

The plight of displaced persons is particularly acute. “Yesterday, reported shelling in the Abu Shouk displacement camp... killed and injured civilians,” Mr. Dujarric confirmed.

Famine taking hold

This camp is among the critical hotspots where famine is taking hold, alongside Zamzam and Al Salam, and areas in the Western Nuba Mountains, affecting approximately 640,000 people.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is making an urgent call for action to prevent widespread famine, especially as the lean and rainy season approaches. “It is critical that aid organisations have the safe and unimpeded access to people in need,” OCHA emphasised.

Currently, around 25 million Sudanese face acute food insecurity, a number expected to peak between June and September. Beyond immediate food aid, agricultural assistance is vital to boost local production.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) requires over $82 million to support 7.5 million farmers with seeds and essential resources before the planting season in June.

‘Time is running out’

“With the rainy season starting soon, and flooding along key routes likely to compound access challenges, time is running out,” Mr. Dujarric warned.

The conflict has devastated agricultural livelihoods, a lifeline for two-thirds of Sudan's population. “The ongoing conflict in Sudan has shattered agricultural livelihoods... disrupted market access and left millions of farming families unable to plant or harvest,” he explained.

Destruction of infrastructure and forced displacement have worsened the crisis.

Economic decline and trade restrictions have driven up food prices sharply, limiting access to basic necessities, the UN Spokesperson added.

“OCHA stresses that timely support to Sudan’s farmers is essential – not only to avert famine...but also to restore livelihoods and build resilience.”

He underscored the UN’s position that civilians and civilian infrastructure must never be a target. “All parties must uphold their obligations... and take the utmost care to spare civilians.”