Delhi to Celebrate Odisha Parv: A Tribute to Unity in Diversity

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared plans to celebrate Odisha Parv to honor the contributions of the Odia community in the city. Announced at an event for Odisha Diwas, Gupta stressed the importance of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat', aligning it with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a unified and diverse India.

Gupta assured the inclusive ethos of the capital, promising to create an environment where diverse communities can maintain their cultural identities while thriving. 'We stand by our communities, ensuring they can live, work, and prosper in Delhi with cultural integrity,' Gupta affirmed.

On another note, CM Gupta inspected roadworks at Samaypur Badli, with a focus on infrastructure enhancement. A Rs 12.5 crore project aims to eliminate potholes on the city's ring road prior to the monsoon season. 'Our objective is to deliver a pothole-free ring road for residents,' Gupta remarked.

