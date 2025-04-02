Massive Garage Fire Engulfs Eleven Vehicles in Dwarka

Late Tuesday night, a massive fire broke out at a car garage in the Dwarka district, leading to the destruction of 11 vehicles, according to official reports. The blaze began in a garage located in a village near Dwarka Sector 24.

The fire brigade received an emergency call at 2:58 am, prompting the dispatch of nine fire engines to the scene. Firefighters worked swiftly to control the inferno, eventually managing to bring it under control by 4 am. Despite their efforts, 11 vehicles were completely consumed by the flames.

No casualties have been reported in connection with the incident. The authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. As of now, the origin of the blaze remains unknown. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)