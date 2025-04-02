Left Menu

Massive Garage Fire Engulfs Eleven Vehicles in Dwarka

A devastating fire erupted in a Dwarka car garage, resulting in the destruction of eleven vehicles. Firefighters responded promptly to the blaze, which began near Dwarka Sector 24 late Tuesday night. While no casualties were reported, an investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Late Tuesday night, a massive fire broke out at a car garage in the Dwarka district, leading to the destruction of 11 vehicles, according to official reports. The blaze began in a garage located in a village near Dwarka Sector 24.

The fire brigade received an emergency call at 2:58 am, prompting the dispatch of nine fire engines to the scene. Firefighters worked swiftly to control the inferno, eventually managing to bring it under control by 4 am. Despite their efforts, 11 vehicles were completely consumed by the flames.

No casualties have been reported in connection with the incident. The authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. As of now, the origin of the blaze remains unknown. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

