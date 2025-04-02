Waqf (Amendment) Bill Sparks Political Tensions in Parliament

The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill is poised to stir political fervor as it is tabled in Parliament today. Opposition parties, particularly the Congress-led INDIA alliance, have voiced strong objections, deeming the bill a targeted legislation that fundamentally contravenes constitutional principles.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has been vocal in his opposition, asserting that the INDIA alliance and its affiliates are united in resisting the bill's passage. Venugopal appealed to other like-minded parties for support, emphasizing the bill's perceived breach of constitutional provisions.

Conversely, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, the chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on this bill, hailed it as a 'historic day,' arguing that the amendments would benefit poor and backward Muslims. Pal insisted that extensive consultations had been undertaken, with opposition views duly heard during lengthy JPC meetings.

Despite the opposing stances, BJP leader Mohsin Raza praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, framing the bill as a monumental gesture towards marginalized Muslims. As the legislative process unravels today, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is slated to present the Waqf Amendment Bill, potentially leading to a contentious 8-hour session of heated debate.

The bill seeks to address longstanding criticisms of the Waqf Act of 1995, targeting mismanagement and corruption in the administration of waqf properties. Proposed amendments include improving waqf boards' efficiency and employing technology advancements. Current political discord, however, suggests that the bill's fate will rest on parliamentary majority dynamics.

