Awaiting Trump's Tariff Plans: Global Markets in Tension

Global markets are braced for the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariff plans, scheduled for Wednesday at 2000 GMT. As Asian stocks display instability and gold remains near record highs, investors are increasingly worried about the potential of a deepening trade conflict.

The tariffs on aluminium, steel, and autos, along with increased duties on Chinese goods, have already triggered market volatility, raising fears of a significant global economic deceleration. European futures indicate a subdued opening, reflecting the pervasive nervousness among investors.

Amid these uncertainties, gold continues to be a safeguard against financial tension, while oil prices remain steady. The global investing community is keenly focused on the details of the tariff plans, which are expected to introduce a 20% increase on products from nearly every country.

