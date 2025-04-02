Left Menu

Awaiting Trump's Tariff Plans: Global Markets in Tension

As global markets anxiously await U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariff plans, Asian stocks waver and gold holds near record highs. Investors fear an intensifying trade war could slow the global economy significantly. The new tariffs are expected to be announced imminently, affecting business sentiment worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:16 IST
Awaiting Trump's Tariff Plans: Global Markets in Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets are braced for the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariff plans, scheduled for Wednesday at 2000 GMT. As Asian stocks display instability and gold remains near record highs, investors are increasingly worried about the potential of a deepening trade conflict.

The tariffs on aluminium, steel, and autos, along with increased duties on Chinese goods, have already triggered market volatility, raising fears of a significant global economic deceleration. European futures indicate a subdued opening, reflecting the pervasive nervousness among investors.

Amid these uncertainties, gold continues to be a safeguard against financial tension, while oil prices remain steady. The global investing community is keenly focused on the details of the tariff plans, which are expected to introduce a 20% increase on products from nearly every country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025