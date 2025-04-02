Haryana's Blue Revolution: Synergy and Innovation in Agriculture
Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana is emphasizing the importance of interdepartmental collaboration to boost farmers' income through diverse projects. He aims to explore opportunities in aquaculture, improve fisheries, and transform saline lands to support sustainable agriculture and enhance financial returns for farmers across the state.
Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana has underscored the necessity of interdepartmental synergy to raise farmers' income through various projects. During a recent high-level meeting, he urged officials to speed up initiatives, particularly in aquaculture and fisheries, with an emphasis on global collaboration.
Rana disclosed plans to establish new fisheries in Bhiwani and Sirsa districts. For Bhiwani, land possession has been finalized, and the tendering process will begin soon. The Minister has also directed officials to expedite land allocation for Sirsa's fish farm project and submit regular progress reports.
The Minister also highlighted strategies to utilize water from waterlogged areas for aquaculture. By reclaiming saline soils and promoting fish farming, the government aims to create sustainable, profitable alternatives to traditional agriculture, with additional support through subsidies and educational campaigns for farmers.
