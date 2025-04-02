Debate Intensifies Over WAQF Amendment Bill 2024 in India

The WAQF Amendment Bill 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha, has ignited a fiery debate among Indian lawmakers. Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Asim Azmi voiced strong opposition, accusing the government of targeting Waqf properties. Azmi asserted that the government harbors intentions against Muslims, claiming it now has its sights set on Waqf properties.

In response, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, spokesperson for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, warned of a nationwide movement against what he deemed a discriminatory bill if it passes both houses of Parliament. Meanwhile, CPI MP D Raja confirmed that Left parties, including CPI, plan to vote against the bill.

However, Pyare Khan, Chairman of the Maharashtra Minority Commission, welcomed the bill, emphasizing that it aims to grant rights to poor Muslims. Khan argued that previous governments neglected Muslim concerns and views the current bill as a positive step.

The Lok Sabha, on Wednesday, discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, including suggestions from a Joint Parliamentary Committee. The session also considered the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the bills forward, asserting that they serve national interests and benefit the entire country, countering opposition claims of a politically motivated agenda.

Congress MP KC Venugopal accused the government of rushing the bill through Parliament, denying sufficient time for amendments. Rijiju defended the bill, emphasizing its importance for the nation and broad support beyond the Muslim community. The proposed legislation seeks to amend the 1995 Act, aiming to enhance the management and administration of waqf properties, with a focus on efficiency, technology integration, and improved registration processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)