Congress Slams BJP's Waqf Amendment Bill as Polarizing Move

Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Karti Chidambaram criticize BJP's Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing it of polarizing intentions. Chidambaram warns of the bill's impact on religious sensitivities and urges government caution. BJP's initiative aims to enhance Waqf board efficiency, but Congress remains skeptical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:43 IST
Congress Senior leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party's proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, labeling it as an instrument of polarization. Rawat criticized the BJP's approach, contrasting it with previous instances where amendments were resolved through dialogue.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has cautioned the government against passing the law without consideration for associated religious sensitivities. Emphasizing that waqf properties are tied to faith and voluntary donation, Chidambaram called for a respectful dialogue, highlighting the BJP's intention to appeal to its core supporters.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, along with the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. Aimed at improving waqf property management, this bill seeks to address previous legislative shortcomings, enhance board efficiency, and integrate technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

