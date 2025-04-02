Poonam Gupta Appointed as RBI Deputy Governor in Significant Economic Move

The government has appointed Poonam Gupta, the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research, as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. The position became vacant after M D Patra stepped down in January.

Gupta's three-year term has been sanctioned by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet and will commence from her joining date. Serving as a notable economist, Gupta is involved in crucial advisory roles to the Prime Minister and holds a position in the 16th Finance Commission in India.

With an illustrious career spanning two decades in recognized global financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank, Gupta's academic contributions include tenures at the University of Maryland and the Delhi School of Economics. Her academic excellence is further accentuated by her receipt of the 1998 EXIM Bank award for her PhD in international economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)