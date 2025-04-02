Left Menu

Trade Tensions Leave Canadian Jews Without Kosher Wines

Manischewitz kosher wine, a Passover staple for Canadian Jews, is scarce due to U.S.-Canada trade tensions. Canadian government bans on U.S. alcohol in response to tariffs are impacting availability. Some Canadian Jews are left without alternatives, as domestic patriotic pride rises, boosting local kosher production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:40 IST
Trade Tensions Leave Canadian Jews Without Kosher Wines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For Canadian Jews, much like their American counterparts, Manischewitz kosher wine has symbolized the traditional celebrations of Passover. However, this year, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies, including tariffs and annexation threats, Canadian retailers are pulling American-made products, leaving shelves devoid of this quintessential wine.

This move is seen as part of a broader campaign against U.S.-made goods, spurred by rising nationalistic sentiments. A "Buy Canadian" movement has taken root, but for specialty products like Manischewitz, kosher wine lovers find little solace in domestic alternatives. Provincial governments have largely stopped importing U.S. liquor, affecting sales of Manischewitz and popular brands like Jack Daniels.

Despite the absence of this beloved wine, some kosher food producers in Canada see opportunity in this shift. Elman's Food Products, a long-standing Winnipeg processor, aims to capture a larger share of the domestic market. Meanwhile, Canadian Jews continue to brace for potential price hikes on essential goods, intensifying concerns around affordability as they seek to maintain kosher traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

