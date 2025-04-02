Fugitive with Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Captured in Ratlam After Three-Year Chase

A fugitive carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, identified as Firoz Khan, has been arrested in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh. The arrest occurred early Wednesday after a coordinated effort between multiple investigative agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who had been tracking Khan for over three years.

Firoz Khan, 48, a resident of Ratlam's Anand Colony, was wanted for his involvement in a case related to the recovery of 12 kg of explosive materials. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar stated that the Ratlam police were alerted to his location by an informer and apprehended the suspect after a brief struggle.

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, praised the police's efforts, reiterating the state's commitment to strict action against anti-national elements. Khan, who has a previous FIR against him, is currently being interrogated, with future proceedings to be coordinated with relevant agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)