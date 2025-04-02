Fugitive with Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Captured in Ratlam After Three-Year Chase
Firoz Khan, a fugitive with a Rs 5 Lakh bounty, was apprehended in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The wanted man had evaded capture for three years, linked to cases involving explosive materials. The arrest was a coordinated effort by police, with input from various investigative agencies, including the NIA.
- Country:
- India
A fugitive carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, identified as Firoz Khan, has been arrested in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh. The arrest occurred early Wednesday after a coordinated effort between multiple investigative agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who had been tracking Khan for over three years.
Firoz Khan, 48, a resident of Ratlam's Anand Colony, was wanted for his involvement in a case related to the recovery of 12 kg of explosive materials. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar stated that the Ratlam police were alerted to his location by an informer and apprehended the suspect after a brief struggle.
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, praised the police's efforts, reiterating the state's commitment to strict action against anti-national elements. Khan, who has a previous FIR against him, is currently being interrogated, with future proceedings to be coordinated with relevant agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi Calls for Strengthening MGNREGA Amid Allegations of BJP Undermining
Slovenia Joins Global Fight Against Statelessness with Accession to 1961 Convention
Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Stagnant MGNREGA Budget Allocation in Union Budget 2025
Raise minimum wage under MGNREGA, increase number of guaranteed work days: Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha.
Sonia Gandhi Urges Government to Revamp MGNREGA