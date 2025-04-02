Left Menu

Stock Market Rebounds: Sensex & Nifty Recover Amid Positive Macro Data

Indian stock markets showed resilience as the Sensex and Nifty indices rebounded strongly after a steep fall. The recovery was driven by strong macroeconomic data and value buying, particularly in the auto, banking, and IT sectors. The manufacturing sector also demonstrated significant growth, further boosting investor confidence.

Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:00 IST
  • India

After a turbulent session, Indian stock markets staged a robust comeback on Wednesday, with the benchmark Sensex climbing nearly 593 points, driven by positive macro data and strategic value buying by investors. This rebound follows a dramatic plunge in the markets the previous day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged by 592.93 points to conclude at 76,617.44, spurred by gains in select auto, banking, and IT stocks. The NSE Nifty similarly climbed, gaining 166.65 points to reach 23,332.35. Contributing to the market's recovery, India's manufacturing sector recorded an eight-month high growth rate in March, signaling optimism for future corporate earnings.

The rebound was largely attributed to the anticipated minimal impact of US tariffs on the domestic economy and positive sentiment from ongoing India-US trade negotiations. As major sectors like realty, FMCG, and banking led the recovery, foreign and domestic institutional investors showed mixed trading patterns, further highlighting market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

