Vikas Yadav Seeks Supreme Court's Mercy for Mother's Health

In the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, convict Vikas Yadav has petitioned the Supreme Court for temporary release due to his mother's critical health. The court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to form a medical board to assess her condition ahead of the April 15 hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Vikas Yadav, serving a 25-year sentence in the infamous 2002 Nitish Katara murder, has approached the Supreme Court seeking temporary release due to his mother's deteriorating health. A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan has instructed the Uttar Pradesh government to establish a medical board for her examination.

The court has also requested responses from both the Uttar Pradesh government and Katara's mother regarding Yadav's plea. The matter has been scheduled for an April 15 hearing. The state government has committed to forming a medical board to evaluate the health condition of Yadav's mother, who is reportedly in intensive care.

Yadav's application emphasizes the necessity of his presence by his mother's side at Yashoda Hospital, Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, Yadav's request for remission benefits remains pending. Convicted in 2008 for the murder of business executive Nitish Katara due to an alleged relationship with Yadav's sister, Vikas, and his cousin Vishal, received a sentence without remission benefits in 2016.

