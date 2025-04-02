Left Menu

Odisha’s Solar Solution to Power Costs!

Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo announced the state has no plans to offer 300 free electricity units, urging residents to opt for solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana instead. The state and central governments provide significant subsidies to encourage solar power adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:47 IST
Odisha’s Solar Solution to Power Costs!
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo declared that there are no plans for the state to offer 300 units of free electricity. This announcement came during an Assembly session in response to a query from BJD legislator Sarada Prasad Nayak.

The Deputy CM, facing opposition criticism for not fulfilling a BJP election promise, emphasized an alternative: the adoption of solar power. He highlighted the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a scheme offering significant subsidies for rooftop solar panel installations.

Singh Deo detailed that consumers could generate approximately 300 units of solar power monthly. The state's three-year plan allocates Rs 1,800 crore to promote this environmentally friendly approach, already inspiring applications from 97,128 residents, with 3,124 installations complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025