Odisha’s Solar Solution to Power Costs!
Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo announced the state has no plans to offer 300 free electricity units, urging residents to opt for solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana instead. The state and central governments provide significant subsidies to encourage solar power adoption.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo declared that there are no plans for the state to offer 300 units of free electricity. This announcement came during an Assembly session in response to a query from BJD legislator Sarada Prasad Nayak.
The Deputy CM, facing opposition criticism for not fulfilling a BJP election promise, emphasized an alternative: the adoption of solar power. He highlighted the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a scheme offering significant subsidies for rooftop solar panel installations.
Singh Deo detailed that consumers could generate approximately 300 units of solar power monthly. The state's three-year plan allocates Rs 1,800 crore to promote this environmentally friendly approach, already inspiring applications from 97,128 residents, with 3,124 installations complete.
(With inputs from agencies.)
