India's Defence Leap: Navy's Homegrown Marine Diesel Engines & Advanced Artillery

The Indian Navy has formalized an agreement with Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited under the Make-I category, targeting the development of a 6MW Medium Speed Marine Diesel Engine. The official signing was witnessed by key defence figures, including Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, at South Block, New Delhi on April 02, 2025.

This indigenous engine, boasting more than 50% local content, is slated for development at a cost of Rs 270 crore, with 70% of the funding provided by the Indian Government. In addition to the 6MW engine, the project encompasses the creation of detailed designs for diesel engines ranging from 3-10MW. These engines are earmarked for use in both the Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessels, aiming to replace the current reliance on imported high-capacity engines.

The Defence Ministry highlighted this initiative as a crucial move towards achieving Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in defence technology under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By bolstering local capability and reducing foreign dependency, the project represents a significant stride towards developing a robust domestic defence industrial ecosystem. Concurrently, the Cabinet Committee on Security recently sanctioned a Rs 7,000 crore deal to procure 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) for the Indian Army, further emphasizing India's push towards self-sufficiency in defence production.

