Comedian Kunal Kamra Faces Mumbai Police Inquiry Over Alleged Foreign Funds

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police is reviewing a complaint against comedian Kunal Kamra, accused of receiving foreign funds through his videos. The probe centers on Kamra's critical comments about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his stand-up video 'Naya Bharat', raising questions about the origins of his income.

Mumbai Police have issued a third notice to Kamra, demanding his presence on April 5 for questioning. Despite previous summons, Kamra failed to appear, prompting the latest notice. Authorities are examining claims that Kamra's performances have previously targeted political figures, including ex-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with satirical remarks.

Legal actions are mounting against Kamra, as three cases have been filed at Khar Police Station. Complaints were lodged by the Mayor of Jalgaon, a hotelier, and a businessman from Nashik. In light of these developments, Kamra extended an apology to show attendees after some were reportedly summoned by the police.

