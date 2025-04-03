Missing Delhi Man Found Dead in UP: Murder Investigation Underway

A man named Sagar, previously reported missing from Delhi's Tilak Nagar, has been found dead in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, triggering a joint investigation by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police.

Sagar's family informed police after he disappeared upon leaving a hotel he managed. Suspecting foul play, they raised concerns over his safety, leading to the registration of an abduction case at Tilak Nagar Police Station.

Despite deploying multiple teams for surveillance and questioning, key suspects remain elusive. On March 27, 2025, a murder case was filed for an unidentified body, later confirmed as Sagar on April 2. Police from both states are collaborating intensively to trace the accused and expedite justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)