Blaze Erupts in Uttar Pradesh Showroom

A massive fire engulfed a showroom in Pilibhit's Sarafa Market, Uttar Pradesh. Firefighters are on the scene with three vehicles battling the blaze. Fire officer Anurag Singh confirmed no individuals are trapped inside. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:09 IST
Fire tenders deployed at a showroom in Pilibhit's Sarafa Market (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire erupted in a showroom situated in the bustling Sarafa Market of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, prompting an immediate response from local fire services. Fire tenders were quickly dispatched to manage and suppress the flames, aiming to prevent further damage and risk to surrounding areas.

During a statement to ANI, fire officer Anurag Singh reported, 'Three vehicles are present at the spot and are working to extinguish the fire,' assuring the public that efforts are underway to bring the situation under control. Firefighters continue their vigil, ensuring the fire remains contained and swiftly extinguished.

Singh further informed, 'No one is trapped at the location,' alleviating fears of casualties amidst the incident. As authorities work diligently to manage the scene, additional information and updates regarding the cause and extent of damage remain awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

