Left Menu

US Tariffs on India Spark Political Uproar

Indian politicians criticize the US for imposing 26% tariffs on Indian imports, sparking concerns over economic impacts and questioning India's government response. The tariffs are part of a US strategy of 'discounted reciprocal tariffs,' aiming to balance trade inequities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:16 IST
US Tariffs on India Spark Political Uproar
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that's ignited significant political controversy, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala on Thursday expressed grave concerns over the United States' decision to impose a 26% tariff on Indian imports. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the government's inaction in response to the economic challenge posed by this policy shift.

Surjewala noted that the tariffs could affect Indian imports by Rs 26,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore. He raised issues concerning US pressure for India to decrease tariffs on American agricultural products and pharmaceuticals. Yet, no official clarification or strategy has been communicated from Modi's administration, he lamented.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi echoed concerns over the sudden US tariff imposition, warning of potential severe repercussions for India's auto, pharmaceutical, and agricultural sectors. President Donald Trump, at a 'Make America Wealthy Again' event, defended the tariffs, citing them as a corrective measure against longstanding trade disparities with several countries, including India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025