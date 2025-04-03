US Tariffs on India Spark Political Uproar
Indian politicians criticize the US for imposing 26% tariffs on Indian imports, sparking concerns over economic impacts and questioning India's government response. The tariffs are part of a US strategy of 'discounted reciprocal tariffs,' aiming to balance trade inequities.
In a move that's ignited significant political controversy, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala on Thursday expressed grave concerns over the United States' decision to impose a 26% tariff on Indian imports. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the government's inaction in response to the economic challenge posed by this policy shift.
Surjewala noted that the tariffs could affect Indian imports by Rs 26,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore. He raised issues concerning US pressure for India to decrease tariffs on American agricultural products and pharmaceuticals. Yet, no official clarification or strategy has been communicated from Modi's administration, he lamented.
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi echoed concerns over the sudden US tariff imposition, warning of potential severe repercussions for India's auto, pharmaceutical, and agricultural sectors. President Donald Trump, at a 'Make America Wealthy Again' event, defended the tariffs, citing them as a corrective measure against longstanding trade disparities with several countries, including India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
