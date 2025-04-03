Emerging Markets Reel as U.S. Tariffs Stir Trade Tensions

The financial landscape across emerging markets was shaken on Thursday, following sweeping tariff announcements by the U.S. that threatened to intensify a global trade dispute. Stocks and currencies in developing economies experienced declines, raising fears of a potential recession.

Asian assets bore the heaviest impact, with Vietnam and Thailand experiencing notable drops in their stock indices and currencies. President Trump's imposition of baseline tariffs on various countries has put these export-heavy Asian economies under intense scrutiny.

The escalation has sparked trade discussions among potentially affected nations, as China and U.S. continue their ongoing trade battle. Concerns mount as tariffs risk inflating prices and pushing investors toward safer assets like gold, adding uncertainty to the global economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)