Quantum AMC Appoints Seemant Shukla as CEO to Drive Future Growth

Quantum Asset Management Company Private Ltd. (Quantum AMC) has announced the appointment of Seemant Shukla as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2025. Seemant's leadership aims to drive awareness and growth for the company's unique investment strategies that focus on long-term returns.

With 24 years of experience in the BFSI sector, Seemant is well-prepared to lead Quantum AMC into its next phase. His prior roles have included senior positions at ICICI Group, Reliance General, and JM Financial. Seemant's appointment comes at a crucial time as the mutual fund industry shifts towards disciplined and transparent investment practices.

Ajit Dayal, Founder of Quantum Advisors, praised Seemant's ability to uphold Quantum AMC's values of integrity and investor focus. Seemant expressed excitement about leading a team dedicated to simplifying financial solutions for investors. Quantum AMC's commitment remains firm in providing risk-adjusted returns and empowering investors to meet their financial goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)