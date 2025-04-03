Global Tariff Tensions Shake London Market

The London stock market experienced a downturn on Thursday as international investors retreated from high-risk assets. The shift follows U.S. President Donald Trump's bold introduction of significant reciprocal tariffs, heightening global recession anxieties. London's FTSE 100 dipped by 1.4% at 1027 GMT, with the FTSE 250 also falling by 1.3%.

Trump's tariff strategy, combining a 10% base levy with heightened duties for various trading partners, marks a departure from longstanding trade liberalization. While the UK's tariff rate was set at 10%, mitigating more severe impacts, it underscores broader risks to global trade, notably affecting Britain's automotive sector.

Investors showed heightened expectations for a Bank of England interest rate reduction, observed in a significant drop in government bond yields. Meanwhile, UK's utilities sector saw a five-month high, as stocks like Severn Trent rose by 3%, contrasting with a decline in banking shares amid economic growth concerns tied to the U.S. tariff changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)