Global Tariff Tensions Shake London Market
London shares tumbled following President Trump's proclamation of aggressive tariffs, stirring fears of a global recession. Britain's approach was partially vindicated by receiving a lower tariff rate, yet sectors like automotive and banking face challenges. Investors anticipate a Bank of England rate cut, while utilities and real estate sectors show resilience.
The London stock market experienced a downturn on Thursday as international investors retreated from high-risk assets. The shift follows U.S. President Donald Trump's bold introduction of significant reciprocal tariffs, heightening global recession anxieties. London's FTSE 100 dipped by 1.4% at 1027 GMT, with the FTSE 250 also falling by 1.3%.
Trump's tariff strategy, combining a 10% base levy with heightened duties for various trading partners, marks a departure from longstanding trade liberalization. While the UK's tariff rate was set at 10%, mitigating more severe impacts, it underscores broader risks to global trade, notably affecting Britain's automotive sector.
Investors showed heightened expectations for a Bank of England interest rate reduction, observed in a significant drop in government bond yields. Meanwhile, UK's utilities sector saw a five-month high, as stocks like Severn Trent rose by 3%, contrasting with a decline in banking shares amid economic growth concerns tied to the U.S. tariff changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pound and Markets React to Bank of England's Rate Decision
UK Stocks Stumble as Bank of England Holds Steady on Rates
Interest Rates on Hold: Bank of England's Balancing Act Amid Economic Uncertainty
White House says President Trump will announce tariffs on auto imports at a White House news conference on Wednesday, reports AP.
Trump's Auto Tariffs Shake Global Automotive Industry