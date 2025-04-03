Left Menu

Yuan Woes: Trump's Tariffs Shake Chinese Markets

China’s currency, the yuan, fell to a seven-week low following aggressive tariffs imposed by the U.S. under President Trump. The tariffs heightened market tensions, impacting China's trading partners. The move raised concerns about Beijing's economic growth plans and led to a significant shift in Hong Kong's stock trading activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:19 IST
The Chinese yuan plunged to its weakest point in seven weeks as markets reacted negatively to fresh tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. This unexpected turn has sent shockwaves through financial markets, particularly impacting China and its close economic allies.

The tariffs impacted Chinese imports significantly, rising from 20% to 54%. The economies of countries entwined in China's supply chain, such as Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, face new tariffs between 46% and 49%. Economists caution that these measures might exacerbate the 'risk-off' sentiment felt throughout global markets.

On the trading front, China's CSI 300 Index saw a decline, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also took a considerable hit. These developments place pressure on Beijing's ambitions to achieve economic growth targets by 2025, as highlighted by an escalated investor activity in Hong Kong stocks.

