Freelance Consultant Swindled in Share Trading Scam

In a striking incident of online fraud, a freelance consultant from Lokhandwala Complex in Kandivali East has fallen prey to a scheme orchestrated by cybercriminals, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 1.67 crore.

The victim was drawn into the deceit between February 2 and March 14 after responding to an enticing advertisement on Instagram. The ad falsely promised lucrative returns on share trading and IPO subscriptions. After clicking the provided link, she was added to a WhatsApp group allegedly linked to a company named TradeSmart.

Authorities have registered a complaint against four unidentified individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. The victim's case underscores the growing threat of online fraud on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)