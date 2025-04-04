Ukrainian Call for Peace Amid Ceasefire Violations

On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha highlighted Russian breaches of a ceasefire concerning energy sites during talks in Brussels with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Sybiha emphasized Ukraine's steadfast dedication to peace, highlighting its unconditional steps toward achieving it, in contrast to Russia's hesitation.

Additionally, Sybiha reiterated Ukraine's interest in developing mineral resource partnerships with the United States, amidst ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine regarding the observance of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)