Left Menu

Ukrainian Call for Peace Amid Ceasefire Violations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russia of violating the ceasefire agreement related to energy sites. In discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he emphasized Ukraine's commitment to peace and expressed interest in enhancing mineral resource cooperation with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:12 IST
Ukrainian Call for Peace Amid Ceasefire Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha highlighted Russian breaches of a ceasefire concerning energy sites during talks in Brussels with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Sybiha emphasized Ukraine's steadfast dedication to peace, highlighting its unconditional steps toward achieving it, in contrast to Russia's hesitation.

Additionally, Sybiha reiterated Ukraine's interest in developing mineral resource partnerships with the United States, amidst ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine regarding the observance of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025