Ukrainian Call for Peace Amid Ceasefire Violations
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russia of violating the ceasefire agreement related to energy sites. In discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he emphasized Ukraine's commitment to peace and expressed interest in enhancing mineral resource cooperation with the United States.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:12 IST
On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha highlighted Russian breaches of a ceasefire concerning energy sites during talks in Brussels with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Sybiha emphasized Ukraine's steadfast dedication to peace, highlighting its unconditional steps toward achieving it, in contrast to Russia's hesitation.
Additionally, Sybiha reiterated Ukraine's interest in developing mineral resource partnerships with the United States, amidst ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine regarding the observance of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump and Zelenskyy Chart Path to Peace with Strategic Dialogue
Resurgence of Black Sea Talks: Hope for Peace Settlement
Diplomatic Ties: Zelenskiy's Nordic Mission for Peace
Ethiopia Reassures Peaceful Approach to Red Sea Access Dispute
Coalition of the Willing: Europe's Role in Ukraine Peacekeeping