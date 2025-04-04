Delhi Metro Phase 4 Financially Sealed with JICA Partnership

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) secured a significant financial milestone on Friday by finalizing the loan agreement for the last corridors of Phase 4 with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). This agreement, reached on March 27, 2025, amounts to 79,726 million Japanese Yen, which is approximately Rs 4309.53 crores.

DMRC announced the development on social media platform X, stating that the financial closure would expedite the tendering process and jumpstart construction activities. JICA's financial support has been instrumental since the Delhi Metro's inception, reshaping the transportation landscape in the capital and its neighboring regions.

On March 18, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta commended DMRC for achieving the deepest underground stretch of Phase 4 with a tunnel boring machine breakthrough at the IGNOU station on the Aerocity--Tuglakhabad corridor, also known as the Golden Line, highlighting the project's continued progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)