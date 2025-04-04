Left Menu

Delhi Metro Phase 4 Financially Sealed with JICA Partnership

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has achieved financial closure for Phase 4's last corridors through a loan agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), signed on March 27, 2025, valued at 79,726 million Japanese Yen (approximately Rs 4309.53 crores), enabling progress with tendering and construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) secured a significant financial milestone on Friday by finalizing the loan agreement for the last corridors of Phase 4 with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). This agreement, reached on March 27, 2025, amounts to 79,726 million Japanese Yen, which is approximately Rs 4309.53 crores.

DMRC announced the development on social media platform X, stating that the financial closure would expedite the tendering process and jumpstart construction activities. JICA's financial support has been instrumental since the Delhi Metro's inception, reshaping the transportation landscape in the capital and its neighboring regions.

On March 18, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta commended DMRC for achieving the deepest underground stretch of Phase 4 with a tunnel boring machine breakthrough at the IGNOU station on the Aerocity--Tuglakhabad corridor, also known as the Golden Line, highlighting the project's continued progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

