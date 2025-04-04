Modi's Strategic Visit: Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka aims to enhance energy and defence ties while promoting investments. The visit intends to reinforce bilateral relations amid competition with China and includes discussions on energy projects, defence cooperation, and economic investments to stabilize Sri Lanka's economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a significant diplomatic mission, aiming to bolster India's energy and defence relations with Sri Lanka during his two-day state visit. The visit underscores New Delhi's strategic interest in strengthening ties amid competition with China for greater influence on the island.
Arriving on Friday, Modi becomes the first global leader to be hosted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake since his tenure began in September. Sri Lanka is eager for foreign investment to recover from its 2022 financial crisis, during which India provided crucial financial support.
The visit, featuring discussions on signing agreements across various sectors like energy, healthcare, and security, includes plans for a solar power project and potential defence collaborations. Notably, talks on an oil refinery joint venture in Trincomalee highlight strategic interests between India and China.
