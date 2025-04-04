AICTE and IGNOU to Revive Blended Mode Engineering Courses After Decade-long Hiatus

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is preparing to reintroduce five engineering courses at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) through a blended learning approach, more than ten years after their discontinuation, according to official sources.

These courses, which include a Diploma in Civil Engineering, Diploma in Computer Science and Technology, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, BTech programs, and Diploma in Engineering and Technology, will be assessed for feasibility by a committee headed by IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Nageshwar Rao. The committee is expected to deliver its findings within a month.

AICTE Chairman Professor TG Sitharam highlighted the significance of integrating online and face-to-face learning methods, allowing students to complete theoretical modules digitally and participate in practical sessions in person. This approach aims to provide technical education that is both more flexible and cost-effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)