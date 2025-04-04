Left Menu

AICTE and IGNOU to Revive Blended Mode Engineering Courses After Decade-long Hiatus

The AICTE is planning to revive five discontinued engineering courses at IGNOU using a blended learning mode. Led by a committee, the initiative aims to balance online theoretical coursework with in-person practical training, seeking approval from the Ministry of Education for course reestablishment, enhancing affordability and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is preparing to reintroduce five engineering courses at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) through a blended learning approach, more than ten years after their discontinuation, according to official sources.

These courses, which include a Diploma in Civil Engineering, Diploma in Computer Science and Technology, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, BTech programs, and Diploma in Engineering and Technology, will be assessed for feasibility by a committee headed by IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Nageshwar Rao. The committee is expected to deliver its findings within a month.

AICTE Chairman Professor TG Sitharam highlighted the significance of integrating online and face-to-face learning methods, allowing students to complete theoretical modules digitally and participate in practical sessions in person. This approach aims to provide technical education that is both more flexible and cost-effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

