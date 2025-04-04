Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrated by Alma Mater at DU

Delhi University hosted a ceremony at the Vice Regal Lodge to honor Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, an esteemed alumna. In her address, Gupta reflected on her formative years at Daulat Ram College, highlighting challenges such as year-long strikes that catalyzed her path to leadership through engagement with the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU).

Gupta recalled, "My leadership journey began amidst academic strikes at Daulat Ram College, eventually connecting us with DUSU. Initially joining a girls' college on my mother's insistence, we faced attendance issues due to continuous involvement with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), making academic pursuits challenging."

The Chief Minister expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting women's leadership and emphasized the need for enhanced educational tourism in Delhi. Celebrating her return to the university as Chief Minister, she underscored the importance of maintaining Delhi University's prestigious reputation and further improving education across the region.

